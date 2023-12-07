Govt intends to enhance defence ties with Azerbaijan: Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Khazar Farhadov called on Minister for Defence, Lieutenant General (R) Anwar Ali Hyder here on Thursday, where the Defence Minister said that the government intends to enhance defence relations between the two countries.

The minister welcomed the dignitary and highlighted the importance of bilateral brotherly relations between the two countries which are based on historical, cultural and religious commonalities, a news release said.

He stated that Pakistan views Azerbaijan as an important country due to its strategic location, immense resources, progressive outlook and fast growing economy.

He appreciated continued interaction between higher military and defence leadership of the two countries.

The Minister for Defence, expressed the desire for enhanced cooperation in the field of Defence Production by exploring potential joint venture areas in the Defense industry.