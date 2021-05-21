UrduPoint.com
Govt Intends To Enhance Funds Allocation For Higher Education In Next Budget: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Federal Government, in consultation with the provinces, was seriously considering to enhance allocation of funds for higher education in the budget for next fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said the Federal Government, in consultation with the provinces, was seriously considering to enhance allocation of funds for higher education in the budget for next fiscal year.

He said only the promotion of higher education would prove as the path of progress. The developed nations spent major share of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on education, which brought more prosperity in their countries, he added.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here regarding the promotion of higher education.

Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood, Chairman Prime Minister's Task Force on Science and Technology Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, Acting Chairman of Higher Education Commission (HEC) Engr Farooq Bazai and Executive Director Dr Shaista Sohail, Naya Tel Chairman Rashid Khan, Tele Education Chief Executive Officer (CEC) Asad Kareem and senior officers were in attendance.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman briefed the meeting in detail about the resources required by the HEC for the promotion of higher education and the use of technology. Proposals were presented in the meeting for enhancing resources for higher education.

With regard to increasing financial resources for higher education, the prime minister directed the minister for education to finalize recommendations within one week after immediate consultation with the federal ministries of Planning and Finance as well as the provincial ministries of Education and Finance.

