Govt Intends To Establish IT University: Sindh Chief Secretary

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 02:30 AM

Govt intends to establish IT University: Sindh Chief Secretary

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Sohail Rajput has said that the government was going to establish an Information Technology University for which land has been allotted.

He was addressing a program hosted by the Alumni Association Government College University Hyderabad (GCUH) Karachi chapter at Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi, said a spokesperson of the Association on Wednesday.

Sohail Rajput, who himself studied at GCUH, said that the government college got the status of a university due to the efforts of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah. Currently, there were many opportunities in the IT field and a lot of foreign exchange could be earned through this sector. He proposed that the Association should become a strong platform and establish a fund by which scholarships could be given to the deserving students of the College.

Justice (retd) Ameer Hani Muslim said that the students studying in Government College, Hyderabad had excelled in various fields and achieved prominent positions in their respective departments.

He called for the need of a good law college in the public sector for which they are ready to offer their services free of charge. He appreciated the efforts of the Association and assured all possible support.

Abdul Rahman Rajput, President of the Alumni Association, thanked the Sindh government and the chief minister and said that their support for the government college was valuable. We are trying to continue to play our role in its development, he added.

Amin Yusuf, Secretary of Karachi chapter, shed light on the future programs and said that the chapter of Alumni Association had been fully activated. He pointed out that a permanent fund was also being established in which the overseas members, besides the members from Karachi were also contributing.

