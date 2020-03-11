Govt intends to increase EOBI pension to Rs. 15,000

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government intended to increase Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension to Rs. 15,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government intended to increase Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension to Rs. 15,000.

Responding to calling attention notice regarding non-increase in the pension of EOBI beneficiaries as announced by the Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis in December 2019, he said the government had increased the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500.

He said that back benefits had also been given to all the pensioners.

The minister regretted that the previous government had not taken any decision for the benefit of the EOBI pensioner.