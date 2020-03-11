UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Intends To Increase EOBI Pension To Rs. 15,000

Faizan Hashmi 9 seconds ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 03:59 PM

Govt intends to increase EOBI pension to Rs. 15,000

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government intended to increase Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension to Rs. 15,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Wednesday informed the National Assembly that the government intended to increase Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension to Rs. 15,000.

Responding to calling attention notice regarding non-increase in the pension of EOBI beneficiaries as announced by the Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis in December 2019, he said the government had increased the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension from Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,500.

He said that back benefits had also been given to all the pensioners.

The minister regretted that the previous government had not taken any decision for the benefit of the EOBI pensioner.

Related Topics

National Assembly Prime Minister December 2019 All From Government

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif works on removal of PM Imran Khan in ..

35 minutes ago

Textile exports can earn additional billions: Mian ..

43 minutes ago

Russian Low-Cost Carrier Pobeda Suspends Flights t ..

5 seconds ago

In Nordics, coronavirus may be boring to death, bu ..

7 seconds ago

Adidas, Puma warn of virus blows to 2020 business

8 seconds ago

Pakistan Chocolate Fest to be held from March 13

12 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.