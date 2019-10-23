Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra on Wednesday said from the day first the government was working on politics of reconciliation and still it was tackling all the political matters with utter wisdom

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Basra on Wednesday said from the day first the government was working on politics of reconciliation and still it was tackling all the political matters with utter wisdom.

Talking to a private news channel he said dialogues were the best way to resolve the issues in peaceful manner and practical steps had already been taken by incumbent government to resolve the matters and reservations of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

He said PTI government wanted to resolve the Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman's lock-down plan with negotiations too.

He said the incumbent government had constituted a reconciliation committee which would initiate dialogues with JUI-F.

He said, PTI had promised to the nation that it would strengthen the national exchequer and under the dynamic leadership the government would put it in the right direction.

"The govt would not leave its any promise unfulfilled, the nation has witnessed the PTI-led govt is moving in right direction despite having numerous national issues," he said.

He said PM Khan had proved himself a role model for the young generation particularly as youth would have to run the state affairs, however, former political leaders had left the national economy in the worst condition, they must be answerable for their wrong actions, he added.