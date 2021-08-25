Govt intends to shift to technology: Shibli Faraz

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the government intends to shift to technology as it was apolitical step and need of the hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Senator Syed Shibli Faraz Wednesday said the government intends to shift to technology as it was apolitical step and need of the hour.

He was speaking during a meeting with the PILDAT representatives at his ministry wherein the representatives were given a demonstration of working of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) along with a detailed presentation.

The questions raised by members were thoroughly answered.

Moreover, the minister opined that the introduction of technology will give validity to the winner's success. Thus, the electronic voting machine was a solution to many issues in the electoral process.

Members from PILDAT included its President Ahmed Bilal , Projects Manager Ms. Amna Kausar and Projects consultant Jawdat Bilal.