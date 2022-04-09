Govt intends to tackle no-trust motion against PM democratically: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said the PTI government intended to tackle the resolution of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, jointly moved by the Opposition parties, in a constitutional, political and democratic way.

Speaking on a Point of Order in the National Assembly, the minister said the government admitted that the motion against the Prime Minister was in line with the Constitution of Pakistan, which the Opposition had the right to move and the government had the duty to defend it.

He put on the record that the PTI government never intended to violate the constitution.

"Respecting the Constitution is binding on all of us." The minister said the government had accepted the verdict of Supreme Court in a Suo Moto case on the April 3 ruling of Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri.

Qureshi also informed the House about an international conspiracy to change the democratically elected government and a 'threat letter' discussed in the National Security Committee meeting.

He said the government also wanted to hold an in-camera session of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security for briefing on the letter.