Govt intensifies crackdown on sugar smuggling

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has intensified crackdown on smuggling of sugar as its seized a huge quantity of sweetener that was being transported to Quetta illegally.

The Food Department foiled the bid to transport 900 maunds of sugar to Quetta from JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-1) Rahim Yar khan.

On the report of special branch, a team comprising food department and police officials caught a Truck (TKK-686) carrying a huge quantity of sugar at a toll plaza near Chachran Sharif.

Interrogation was underway from the arrested truck driver identified as Ismail,resident of Takhatani bypass Quetta.