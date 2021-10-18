Govt Intensifies Crackdown On Sugar Smuggling
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 07:54 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Punjab government has intensified crackdown on smuggling of sugar as its seized a huge quantity of sweetener that was being transported to Quetta illegally.
The Food Department foiled the bid to transport 900 maunds of sugar to Quetta from JDW Sugar Mills (Unit-1) Rahim Yar khan.
On the report of special branch, a team comprising food department and police officials caught a Truck (TKK-686) carrying a huge quantity of sugar at a toll plaza near Chachran Sharif.
Interrogation was underway from the arrested truck driver identified as Ismail,resident of Takhatani bypass Quetta.