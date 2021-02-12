UrduPoint.com
Govt Intensifies Efforts To Eliminate Corruption At All Levels: Faisal Javed

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 11:10 AM

Govt intensifies efforts to eliminate corruption at all levels: Faisal Javed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday said that the PTI government was committed to end horse-trading in the Senate elections, but corrupt elements in the opposition parties opposing it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said PTI-led government under the leadership of Imran Khan had intensified efforts to eliminate corruption at all levels.

Senator Faisal Javed said PTI had already expelled MPAs who were found guilty, adding that the resistance to the open balloting had exposed the dual standards of the opposition parties.

He said PML-N and PPP should avoid hue and cry over open balloting issue as their credibility had been completely eroded and they would be further exposed after seeing the Senate election results.

He expressed hope that PTI-led government would succeed in the upcoming Senate elections and emerge as a majority party in Upper House of the Parliament.

