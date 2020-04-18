Govt intensifies measures to deal with coronavirus, Chief Minister visiting various districts: Ajmal Khan Wazir

Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday said the government intensified measures to deal with coronavirus and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was visiting various districts and giving instructions after reviewing the arrangements there

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Khan Wazir Saturday said the government intensified measures to deal with coronavirus and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan himself was visiting various districts and giving instructions after reviewing the arrangements there. He said that the active role of the chief minister and his timely decisions encouraged doctors, health staff, police and people and institutes, fighting on the frontline against the pandemic.

All arrangements have been made to bring back the Pakistanis stranded in Afghanistan, for which Torkham Border would be opened twice a week on Saturday and Tuesday and five hundred Pakistanis would returned on each day, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons in the Civil Secretariat Peshawar.

Ajmal Wazir said that 500 Pakistanis were brought back to quarantine center in Khyber District yesterday for which all facilities had been provided and the Pakistan consulate in Jalal Abad had set up an office to facilitate returnee Pakistanis on the Afghan side. Similarly, 345 Afghan Tableeghees were sent back to Afghanistan who were preaching in Punjab and all those Afghan Tableeghees completed the quarantine period and tests were done. Ajmal Wazir said that Torkham Border was also opened on Friday to bring back 195 truck drivers along with their trucks from Afghanistan who were stranded on Torkham border since March 16.

He expressed that the Corona Testing Capacity had been increased from 40 to 700 at Khyber Medical University and Hayat Medical Complex and Saidu Teaching Hospital had also started tests while in Abbottabad and Dera Ismail Khan tests would be started soon.

He said that out of 189 passengers arriving from the middle East the other day, only 1 passenger's test came out positive and 172 passenger were sent home after their tests reported as negative, while 16 passenger test results were yet to come. Referring to coronavirus figures, he said that in the last 24 hours, 93 new cases of coronavirus were reported and total cases reached to 1077 in the province while 216 patients recovered from the virus and 50 patients breathed their last due the pandemic.

Ajmal Wazir said that the increasing cases of coronavirus in Peshawar was a matter of concern and only for the sake of the public safety, the government were taking strict actions, He urged the people to remain in homes because the rise of coronavirus cases in Upper Dir, Buner and Peshawar was a matter of concern adding it was difficult to achieve targets without public support.