Govt internationalizes Kashmir dispute: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Wednesday said the incumbent government has internationalized Kashmir disputed Speaking in the House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan became the voice of Kashmiri people and effectively presented the case of Kashmiris at all international for a including United Nations General Assembly.

He termed the August 5 action by the Indian government as illegal, immoral and against the international laws.

The government of Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiris people in their struggle to get freedom from the Indian illegal occupant forces, he said.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq during his speech had narrated complete historical background of Kashmir dispute saying its resolution lies only in plebiscite as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said only the Kashmiris people would decide their future as per aspiration.

He said Pakistan has a principled stance on the lingering dispute and it should be vigorously promoted at the international level.

He said Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora should be activated and supported to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people "Kashmir issue should be resolved according to resolutions passed by international community in the United Nations Security General" he stressed.

He said that the United Nations Security Council had passed dozens of unanimous resolutions on Kashmir and not a single resolution on Kashmir was defeated in the UNSC.