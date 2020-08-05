UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Internationalizes Kashmir Dispute: Shahzad Waseem

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 04:40 PM

Govt internationalizes Kashmir dispute: Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Leader of House in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem Wednesday said the incumbent government has internationalized Kashmir disputed Speaking in the House, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan became the voice of Kashmiri people and effectively presented the case of Kashmiris at all international for a including United Nations General Assembly.

He termed the August 5 action by the Indian government as illegal, immoral and against the international laws.

The government of Pakistan firmly stood with the Kashmiris people in their struggle to get freedom from the Indian illegal occupant forces, he said.

Earlier, Opposition Leader Raja Zafarul Haq during his speech had narrated complete historical background of Kashmir dispute saying its resolution lies only in plebiscite as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

He said only the Kashmiris people would decide their future as per aspiration.

He said Pakistan has a principled stance on the lingering dispute and it should be vigorously promoted at the international level.

He said Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora should be activated and supported to highlight the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people "Kashmir issue should be resolved according to resolutions passed by international community in the United Nations Security General" he stressed.

He said that the United Nations Security Council had passed dozens of unanimous resolutions on Kashmir and not a single resolution on Kashmir was defeated in the UNSC.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Imran Khan Resolution Senate Prime Minister United Nations August All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Kashmir will be free soon, says PM

40 minutes ago

Rs100 billion transferred to the rural economy on ..

41 minutes ago

UVAS observes ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, express Solid ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan and England cricket teams pay tribute to ..

1 hour ago

DXB Snow Run is a big hit as registrations close w ..

1 hour ago

Yas Island first destination in Abu Dhabi to be aw ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.