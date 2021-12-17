UrduPoint.com

Fri 17th December 2021 | 08:13 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the incumbent government had introduced the largest ever poverty alleviation and social protection program in the country's history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that the incumbent government had introduced the largest ever poverty alleviation and social protection program in the country's history.

He chairing a review meeting on the ongoing welfare, social protection, poverty alleviation and basic health projects, said the execution of the public welfare project was the government's priority.

He said the Naya Pakistan Sehat Card was a unique health insurance facility which was unprecedented in the world.

The meeting was given a briefing on health card and Ehsaas Rashan Program. It was told that starting from January next year, all of the families in Punjab would get free medical treatment facilities of up to Rs 1 million a year by March.

Moreover, the participants were also apprised of the progress on the provision of subsidy to the low-income group under Ehsaas Rashan Program.

While briefing on Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye, Langar Khana and Panagah initiatives, it was told that the projects were providing relief to the daily wagers particularly during the winter season.

The meeting was also briefed on Kamyab Jawan Program, Naya Pakistan Housing and sports Drive, besides discussing the upcoming local government elections in Punjab.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the ongoing welfare projects and instructed for their completion within the stipulated time.

Federal ministers Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shafqat Mahmood, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Senator Saifullah Niazi, MNA Amir Mahmood Kiani, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid attended the meeting.

