Govt introduced reforms in agriculture sector: minister

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) ::Punjab Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq on Sunday said the government had introduced a number of reforms in agriculture sector to provide facilities to farmers.

Talking to a delegation of farmers at his residence, he said the government was committed to providing more facilities to farmers.

He said the government had provided wheat seed bags on discounted rates to small farmers, adding improvement in agro-sector would bring about progress in the country.

He said the farmers could discuss their problems with relevant departments, and the government had directed them to solve their problems on priority basis.