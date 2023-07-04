Open Menu

Govt Introduces Amendment To NAB Law, Allows Detention For Non-cooperation

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 04, 2023 | 10:49 AM

The ordinance, endorsed by acting president and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, has introduced several amendments aimed at strengthening NAB's authority.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 4th, 2023) The Federal government has made significant revisions to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law through an ordinance, granting the accountability watchdog the power to detain individuals for 'non-cooperation.'

The ordinance, endorsed by acting president and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, has introduced several amendments aimed at strengthening NAB's authority.

According to a notification signed by Mr Sanjrani, the prime minister's recommendation outlined in paragraph six of the summary has been approved.

The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance for the year 2023 has been officially signed and implemented.

One notable change introduced by the ordinance, signed late at night, is the extension of physical remand from 15 to 30 days.

The existing government had previously reduced the duration of physical remand from 90 to 14 days through an amendment to the National Accountability Ordinance of 1999.

