Govt Introduces Bill To Establish ITMS In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:14 PM

Govt introduces bill to establish ITMS in Hyderabad

The government on Thursday introduced a bill to establish Institute for Technical and Management Sciences in Hyderabad which was referred to the relevant committee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The government on Thursday introduced a bill to establish Institute for Technical and Management Sciences in Hyderabad which was referred to the relevant committee.

The bill, the Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2020, was introduced by the Adviser to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs Zaheeruddin Babar Awan.

The statement of objects and reason of the bill says, "We need to have more universities in both public and private sectors 'Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences' plans to follow the education policy as enunciated in vision 2025 through an increase in literacy rate apparently, it is expected to be a valuable addition in the private sector higher education institutions of Pakistan.

The bill further provides the opportunities to build the image of Pakistan at national and international forums. The cooperation of affiliated institute in structuring departments with fresh ideas and learning process meeting the international best practices."Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Zain Hussain Qureshi laid report in the National Assembly of 1st Biannual Monitoring on the Implementation of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award (July-December, 2018) and 2nd Biannual Monitoring on the implementation of National Finance Commission (NFC) Award (January-June, 2019), as required under Clause (3B) of Article 160 of the Constitution.

