UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Introduces Interest Free Loan Scheme For Boosting Business Activities: CM Balochistan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 08:00 PM

Govt introduces interest free loan scheme for boosting business activities: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said provincial government was taking revolutionary measures to develop Balochistan in each sector for welfare of the public.

He said in this regard, government was going to introduce interest free loan scheme in four different sectors in order to start people their own business in the areas which would help to boost the economic of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister expressed these views while hosting a dinner in honor of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ)'s Federal Executive Council (FEC) and senior journalists last night.

He informed that first cancer hospital was being constructed in Quetta for provision of cancer patient treatment in the province, saying that measures also underway to enhance the capacity of the government hospitals for ensuring quality treatment of the patients in the area.

We are taking practical measures to address prolong problems of people being faced by them in their areas because we believed on serving of people on equality basis, he said, adding that 400 pending schemes were going to be completed by present government for ensuring growth of the areas.

He said food security program had been launched in the province for ensuring quality of food in respective area and Quetta City Master Planning was being made for beautification of the province.

"Quetta and Gwadar is going to be the first smart city of Pakistan", he said adding Balochistan is the only province has no motorways and no national grade.

He said that sense of deprivation among people was being increased in the province due to these reason.

He said past regime had not taken attention on the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project but Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention on development of Balochistan and central regime was also constructing western route which was positive measures of Balochistan.

He said two industrial zones are being set up and work on one of them has been started which would create maximum jobs in the areas.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Loan Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Quetta Business CPEC Gwadar Cancer Government Jobs

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 22 businesses, warns 2 for vio ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOC L&amp;S signs 25-year Agreement to service p ..

36 minutes ago

Virgin Hyperloop to conduct Hyperloop feasibility ..

1 hour ago

RTA resumes 3 bus routes between Dubai and Sharjah

1 hour ago

Dragon Mart launches e-commerce platform

1 hour ago

Emirates SkyCargo continues Beirut relief efforts, ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.