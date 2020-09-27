Govt introduces interest free loan scheme for boosting business activities: CM Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan said provincial government was taking revolutionary measures to develop Balochistan in each sector for welfare of the public.

He said in this regard, government was going to introduce interest free loan scheme in four different sectors in order to start people their own business in the areas which would help to boost the economic of the province.

Balochistan Chief Minister expressed these views while hosting a dinner in honor of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ)'s Federal Executive Council (FEC) and senior journalists last night.

He informed that first cancer hospital was being constructed in Quetta for provision of cancer patient treatment in the province, saying that measures also underway to enhance the capacity of the government hospitals for ensuring quality treatment of the patients in the area.

We are taking practical measures to address prolong problems of people being faced by them in their areas because we believed on serving of people on equality basis, he said, adding that 400 pending schemes were going to be completed by present government for ensuring growth of the areas.

He said food security program had been launched in the province for ensuring quality of food in respective area and Quetta City Master Planning was being made for beautification of the province.

"Quetta and Gwadar is going to be the first smart city of Pakistan", he said adding Balochistan is the only province has no motorways and no national grade.

He said that sense of deprivation among people was being increased in the province due to these reason.

He said past regime had not taken attention on the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC) project but Prime Minister Imran Khan was paying special attention on development of Balochistan and central regime was also constructing western route which was positive measures of Balochistan.

He said two industrial zones are being set up and work on one of them has been started which would create maximum jobs in the areas.