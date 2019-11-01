Govt introduces landmark legal reforms; entitles C class prison in above Rs 50mln corruption case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :The government on Thursday introduced eight landmark legal reforms dealing with the public interest, made amendment in the NAB ordinance to entitle C class prison in above Rs 50 million corruption case, fixed two-year period for disposal of civil litigation, besides establishing a whistleblower protection commission.

The legal reforms were made through eight separate ordinances promulgated by President Dr Arif Alvi exercising the powers under clause (1) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The ordinances issued by the president included: The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019, The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Ordinance, 2019, The Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance 2019, The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019, Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019 and The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2019.

Under The Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019, the National Database and Registration Authority would be authorized to issue succession certificates within 15 days if there was no dispute amongst the legal heirs. However, in case of dispute, the matter would be decided by the civil courts.

Currently upon the death of an individual, the legal heirs languish in courts for years to obtain the succession certificates.

The president promulgated "The Enforcement of Women's Property Rights Ordinance, 2019" to protect and secure the rights of ownership and possession of women in properties.

Under this ordinance, the Ombudsman would have power to receive complaints of women deprived of ownership or possession of properties, and pass corrective orders and direct the deputy commissioner or any state functionary, including the police, to restore the possession or ownership.

Under another ordinance, a Legal Aid and Justice Authority would be created to provide legal, financial or other assistance and access to justice to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society in criminal cases. Disadvantaged women and children would be given preference by the Authority.

Besides legal aid, the Authority would also facilitate the extension of financial facilities such as provision of bail surety, fine and penalty amounts to the poor people.

Under Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance 2019, the president repealed President's Order No.15 of 1980 and matters relating to court dress, and mode of address to judges would be regulated by the superior courts.

The president promulgated "The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019" inserting the definition of the term "whistleblower" who could also include a person, entity, or an agency who files a complaint under any law for the time being in force or otherwise gives information under Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act regarding the existence of any property held as benami in relation to the commission of offences.

The offence could relate to corruption and corrupt practices under the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance, 1999; scheduled offence under FIA Act, 1974; Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010; Securities Act, 2015 and Cognizable under the Federal and Provincial anti-corruption laws.

"The National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019," also promulgated by the president provided that any person arrested under the provisions of NAB Ordinance for any offence involving any amount above fifty million rupees would be entitled for "C" class or equivalent only in the prison irrespective of the stage of inquiry, investigation or trial.

Through another landmark legal reform, the president introduced a new concept of two-tier system which would reduce the period of civil litigation to two years which otherwise could also take 30-40 years.

Two different civil judges would hear the case. The main case would be heard by one judge, and stay order and other miscellaneous applications by another judge.

The judge conducting the trial would be able to conduct spot checks for a just adjudication of the case.

For process of summons/notices to the defendants modern devices would be utilized for affecting service. Multiple tiers of appeals and revision have been reduced to one Appeal to the High Court.

Through another ordinance, the government would establish a Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission enabling a whistleblower to provide information to an independent commission regarding corruption and corrupt practices.

The commission, after assessing the information, would forward the same to NAB, FIA (including complaints regarding money laundering), SECP (pertaining to public listed companies), federal and provincial anti-corruption departments.

The whistleblower would be offered protection from dismissal or removal from office, disciplinary proceedings, threat, intimidation etc.

The commission would become the complainant before the authorities, keeping the identity of the whistleblower confidential with a view to afford protection to the whistle blower.