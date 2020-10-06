UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Introduces Legislation For Well-being Of Senior Citizens: Speaker PA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:48 PM

Govt introduces legislation for well-being of senior citizens: Speaker PA

The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) on Tuesday organised a seminar in connection with International Day of Older People

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) on Tuesday organised a seminar in connection with International Day of Older People.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provincial government had introduced the legislation regarding well-being of senior citizens which would turn the country into a social welfare state.

Speaker Sindh Assembly said the bill was aimed at making provision for recognizing the rights of senior citizens by providing them support for their well-being and participation in society with the consideration that senior citizens were society's integral part.

He further said that problems of older people were being resolved by Sindh government by implementing the Senior Citizens Welfare Act for Older People 2016.

Agha Siraj Durani said issues of Senior Citizens should be projected at large adding that media could play vital role in highlighting their problems.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said this organization had grown into a fully integrated organization working for the poor and marginalized communities to uplift them from the vicious circle of poverty.

He said SRSO works to enable rural men and women to articulate the aspirations to assemble their resources effectively as they can meet their identified needs.

Advocate Naseer Lodhi, Khan Muhammad, Project Coordinator Maria Soomro, Naseem Bukhari, Ms Zuhra and others also spoke on the occasion.

Speakers said there will be more than one billion older people in the world by 2050. In Pakistan the figure will rise to 15.8%, which means that there will be 43.4 million older people by 2050.

District Officers of the Social Welfare department, Office bearers of the district Bar Council Shikarpur including its President Advocate Muhammad Ali Shah, DHO Dr Ghulam Shabir, a number of representatives of the Older People Associations (OPAs), Naseem Bukhari, a prominent writer and notables of the region attended the seminar.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Pakistan World Poor Circle Shikarpur Muhammad Ali Women 2016 Media From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Comedy Festival begins on 21st October

36 minutes ago

Reshuffle in police department, 6 SHOs replaced

13 seconds ago

Long term strategy requires to resolve traffic iss ..

16 seconds ago

Supreme Court acquits two accused held over recove ..

17 seconds ago

Covid-19 claims 8 lives, infects 298 including 170 ..

19 seconds ago

10 killed, 956 injured in 864 accidents in Punjab

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.