Govt introduces legislation for well-being of senior citizens: Speaker PA

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh Rural Support Organisation (SRSO) on Tuesday organised a seminar in connection with International Day of Older People.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that provincial government had introduced the legislation regarding well-being of senior citizens which would turn the country into a social welfare state.

Speaker Sindh Assembly said the bill was aimed at making provision for recognizing the rights of senior citizens by providing them support for their well-being and participation in society with the consideration that senior citizens were society's integral part.

He further said that problems of older people were being resolved by Sindh government by implementing the Senior Citizens Welfare Act for Older People 2016.

Agha Siraj Durani said issues of Senior Citizens should be projected at large adding that media could play vital role in highlighting their problems.

SRSO Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Dital Kalhoro said this organization had grown into a fully integrated organization working for the poor and marginalized communities to uplift them from the vicious circle of poverty.

He said SRSO works to enable rural men and women to articulate the aspirations to assemble their resources effectively as they can meet their identified needs.

Advocate Naseer Lodhi, Khan Muhammad, Project Coordinator Maria Soomro, Naseem Bukhari, Ms Zuhra and others also spoke on the occasion.

Speakers said there will be more than one billion older people in the world by 2050. In Pakistan the figure will rise to 15.8%, which means that there will be 43.4 million older people by 2050.

District Officers of the Social Welfare department, Office bearers of the district Bar Council Shikarpur including its President Advocate Muhammad Ali Shah, DHO Dr Ghulam Shabir, a number of representatives of the Older People Associations (OPAs), Naseem Bukhari, a prominent writer and notables of the region attended the seminar.