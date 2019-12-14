Govt introduces Mega Peshawar Development Plan: PM Advisor

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Advisor to Prime Minister for Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab has said that for the development of Peshawar, the government is going to introduce short term, mid term and long term projects under Mega Peshawar Development Plan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Establishment Muhammad Shahzad Arbab has said that for the development of Peshawar, the government is going to introduce short term, mid term and long term projects under Mega Peshawar Development Plan.

He said work on the Peshawar Mega Development Plan is in progress and all the MNAs and MPAs have been taken on board to make ensue quick development of historical Peshawar city. He said the plan includes development of Peshawar, traffic plan, widen and construction of different roads, education, health facility and establishment of parks as top most priorities. With this plan, Peshawar would be made at par with other international cities of the world, he told.

Shahzad Arbab said price hike and inflation have created numerous problems for the public but the government has taken steps in the right direction for a long term to overcome and provide much needed release to public.

He said this during Open Kachehry here at his residence on Saturday. MNA Arbab Sher Ali, MPA Pir Fida Muhammad, GM Sui Gas Taj Ali Khan, CEO PESCO Engineer Dr Muhammad Amjad Khan, DG PDA Zafar Ali Shah, DC Muhammad Ali Asgher and officials of other departments were present on this occasion.

Shahzad Arbab said that the 'Ehsaas Program' has also launched to help the poor and get benefits from this program. Rs180 billion has been allocated for this program to help the poor and needy people to ensure improve their life beside enabling them to live in a dignified way in the society.

He said that a total of 137 different programs would be run under this program and it would be ensured that the allocated money could be utilized looking after transparency.

He said a mega project is being launched on December 27 regarding utility stores under which the government will give subsidy of Rs 6 billion to provide edible items to people on low price. He said that utility store system is also being digitized like international standard.

He said that the government provide opportunities of employment and planning to fill the thousands of vacant positions in PESCO.

He said that work is being done at the district and tehsil level to ensure provision of edible commodities to the general public on government rates.

Shahzad Arbab said that he came here to hear the public complaints and play role to resolve it.

People have enough problems like gas, police and others. We have always voted to cooperate with the people adding now they have the right to tell us their grievances and therefore officials from all the major departments were called to hear all their problems and facilitate them at their doorstep, said Shahzad Arbab. He added that open Kachehri would be held in all Constituencies in Peshawar to listen the grievances of people and take steps for their welfare.