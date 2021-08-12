Govt introduces numerous schemes to provide youth business, employment opportunities: Murad

Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said keeping in mind strength of the youth, the present government has introduced numerous schemes to provide them business and employment opportunities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Communications and Postal Services, Murad Saeed on Thursday said keeping in mind strength of the youth, the present government has introduced numerous schemes to provide them business and employment opportunities.

"We consider the youth as our strength and asset. Majority of our population consists of youth and we will adopt all measures to make them skillful and compete in the modern world," he said this while addressing a ceremony held here in connection with International Youth Day.

Shedding light, he said the PTI government had initiated Kamayab Jawan Programme to provide a platform of business opportunities for the youth and added under the scheme, soft loans were being provided.

Murad Saeed lauded efforts of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar for visiting different educational institutions to educate youth about Kamayab Jawan programme. He said that initially 14,000 youth were provided loans under the Programme.

The Minister asked the youth to avail the opportunity of Kamayab Jawan programme. He said that Pakistan's youth was great potential.

Another initiative is Kamyab Pakistan under which business opportunities would be provided to 40,000 families and also skill development for one person of a family. He said that loans would also be given to deserving families under the scheme.

He said that fake news networks were exposed which were involved in propaganda against Pakistan. He said that the enemies of Pakistan prime target were youth.

The minister said that Pakistan had rendered great sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country, adding that Pakistan enemies were propagating through fake campaigns. He said that EU Disinf report had also exposed that how Pakistan was attacked through such fake propaganda campaigns.

The minister also appreciated young sportsmen Arshad Nadeem and Talha for showing their great talent and success at world level.