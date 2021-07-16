Govt introduces policies, reforms to strengthened hospitals: Dr. Shahzad Waseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem on Friday said that the present government had not privatized hospitals but introduced pro-active policies and reforms to make them further strengthened.

Speaking on the calling attention notice in Senate, he said that 'Health Sehat Insaaf Cards' to the 100 percent population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had been completed.

He said the government had taken various steps to bring revolution in the health sector.

He said that a new state of the art block was also constructed at Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar,equipped with modern ICUs and wards, neurology, cardiovascular, heart, orthopedic, chest, gestrology and General surgery.

He said that faculty were also increased to 247 and many other new services were also initiated at LRH, adding that all the facilities were also upgraded in the hospital.