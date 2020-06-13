Govt introduces pro-export policies in budget: Razak Dawood

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government had introduced pro-export policies and removed all the barriers imposed by the past regimes to discourage the export sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Industry Abdul Razak Dawood Saturday said the government had introduced pro-export policies and removed all the barriers imposed by the past regimes to discourage the export sector.

In last decade until 2018, the past governments had introduced anti-export policies and imposed more duties on export goods and their raw materials, Razak Dawood said while addressing the Post Budget press briefing along with Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh.

The advisor said the government would soon bring new e-commerce policy for modernizing the businesses to promote e-commerce in the country.

He informed that exports in Information Technology (IT) during the COVID-19 were not affected as compared to other sectors but it witnessed further increase during the period.

Razadk Dawood said the COVID-19 has brought a change in the world and has badly affected the economy. He underscored that the situation was also an opportunity to reshape the business models.