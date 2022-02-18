UrduPoint.com

Govt. Introduces Reforms In Criminal Justice System; Farogh Naseem

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Govt. introduces reforms in criminal justice system; Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had introduced reforms in the criminal justice system.

He expressed these views while addressing virtually at the conference "Social Opportunities and Challenges in Building Community Resilience".

He said that the government had taken steps to ensure the provision of right of inheritance to women. The women Ombudspersons had been given all the powers, he said and added that the women Ombudspersons would ensure provision of right of inheritance for women in federal capital Islamabad, Punjab and KPK in three months.

He said that the government would provide legal assistance to women and children who were unable to hire a counsel in criminal cases.

He said that civil procedure laws were also being reformed and cases which used to take 30 to 40 years would be resolved in one to one and half years.

He said that if a woman did not get property rights, the Ombudspersons could provide the same. The government had proposed several reforms in the criminal justice system, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Same Criminals Women All Government

Recent Stories

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalat ..

Polish Prime Minister Says EU Trying to De-Escalate Conflict in Eastern Ukraine

1 hour ago
 EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Imple ..

EU Countries at UNSC Reiterate Call For Full Implementation of Minsk Agreements

1 hour ago
 Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

Three killed, two injured in Panjgur firing

1 hour ago
 PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

PTI leadership working for rule of law: Kanwal

1 hour ago
 US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security ..

US-NATO Responses Do Not Satisfy Russia's Security Concerns, Time for Dialogue - ..

1 hour ago
 White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Com ..

White House Expects Inflation to Moderate Over Coming Year - Chief Economic Advi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>