Govt. introduces reforms in criminal justice system; Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government had introduced reforms in the criminal justice system.

He expressed these views while addressing virtually at the conference "Social Opportunities and Challenges in Building Community Resilience".

He said that the government had taken steps to ensure the provision of right of inheritance to women. The women Ombudspersons had been given all the powers, he said and added that the women Ombudspersons would ensure provision of right of inheritance for women in federal capital Islamabad, Punjab and KPK in three months.

He said that the government would provide legal assistance to women and children who were unable to hire a counsel in criminal cases.

He said that civil procedure laws were also being reformed and cases which used to take 30 to 40 years would be resolved in one to one and half years.

He said that if a woman did not get property rights, the Ombudspersons could provide the same. The government had proposed several reforms in the criminal justice system, he added.