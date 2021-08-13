Govt introduces several flagship mega projects to bring youth in mainstream: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Special Assistant on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar Friday said that the government under Kamyab Jawan Program had introduced several flagship mega youth development projects in order to bring them into the mainstream.

Talking to ptv news, Usman Dar said that the entrepreneurship program had been started as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide jobs opportunities to youth, adding, start-up programs based on skill and technical training programs will not only prove to be a platform to uplift youth but also polishing youngsters' skills to grow as professional.

He said every year around 20 lakh youth appearing in the market for jobs in a country where around 30,000 students had been given professional training in conventional and high-tech fields under the Kamyab Jawan's Skills for All program.

Usman Dar explained that the government was taking numerous initiatives to equip the youth not only in urban areas but far-flung areas with market-driven education and skills and make scholarships available to them for graduate and university level education under the Kamyab Jawan program.

He said that the Higher Education Commission (HEC) in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan program had been introducing a project of 'Sports and Co-curricular Activities Division' which would be established in various seventeen public sector universities to promote healthy activities of youth.

He said millions of young people would be made part of the division, aimed at launching multiple pro-youth projects including Kamyab Jawan Markaz, high-performance sports academies, Youth Olympics, Innovation League, and Green Youth Movement.

He said Under the national tree plantation drive government has also planned to launch 'University Green clubs' to create awareness among youngsters and to overcome the problem of pollution.

Replying to a query, he said "Kamyab Jawan youth centers will be set up in universities and provinces to provide career counseling and other facilities to the youngsters.

'Kamyab Jawan talent' hunt will be started soon with an aim to produce national heroes in sports, he added.