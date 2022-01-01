UrduPoint.com

Govt Introduces Track & Trace Tax System On Cigarette: Farrukh Habib

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2022 | 09:47 PM

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said that the government imposed track and trace taxation system on cigarette sector that already had imposed on the sugar sector

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said that Rs 34 billion would be transferred to the provinces as per 18th amendments from the new tax collection finance bill.

To a question, he said that Rs 287 billion had been extra collected through the tax from the target of the government.

The minister said that now various sectors were not registered on tax system but the government wanted to documented all these sector to collect the tax in future.

The government had withdrawn the facility of subsidies on luxurious items and no more exemption on these items in this finance bill.

There was no tax on local products in this current mini budget (finance bill) including eggs, milk, rice, vegetables, wheat and etc, he added.

He informed that PPP got nine times loan from International Monetary Fund while the PML-N got four times in the past.

Commenting on the upcoming local body election in Punjab, he said that the Federal Government would fulfill its responsibility to hold the local body election.

He said the dynamic leadership of Prime Minster Imran Khan has set the various example for the other rulers including health card for low income segments of the society, Ehsas Ration card, construction of around 10 new universities in the different parts of the country, direct power system at local body election first time introduce by this regime.

