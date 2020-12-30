UrduPoint.com
Govt Introduces Uniformed Education System To Eliminate Caste System: Kamran Bangash

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 08:54 PM

Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said government was introducing a uniform education system to eradicate caste systems from the society

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Technology and Higher Education Kamran Bangash Wednesday said government was introducing a uniform education system to eradicate caste systems from the society.

Addressing a daylong conference held here, the CM's aide said that merger of tribal districts into the national mainstream among the major milestones of PTI government that were given equal rights to tribesmen.

He said the decision has eradicated the long lasting demand of tribal people and brought them in to par with developed cities of the country.

Special Assistant while expressing confidence in the leadership of KP CM Mehmood Khan said that his efforts have reduced gap between rich and poor segments of the society by issuing Health Card Plus.

The conference was presided over by Speaker KP Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani while provincial law minister Sultan Mohammad Khan, Law Minister Ziaullah Bangash, former Advisor to CM Zargul Khan and former Vice Chancellor Islamia College, Dr. Nowshad addressed the gathering.

The session was jointly conducted by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly and Center of Policy Analysis & Development, (CPAD) Islamabad on the role of Parliament in national unity, solidarity and peace.

Addressing the seminar, Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani said that parliamentarians are the elected representatives of people for resolving challenges with unity.

