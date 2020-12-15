UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Introducing Action Plan To Protect Human Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:28 PM

Govt introducing action plan to protect human rights

Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was introducing Human Rights Action Plan to further enhance human rights protection system

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was introducing Human Rights Action Plan to further enhance human rights protection system.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Human Rights Action Plan as a Chief Guest which was was among others attended by Secretary Law and Human Rights Massod Ahmad.

The law minister said the human rights plan has been prepared by inviting inputs of stakeholders and responsibilities have been assigned to the authorities concerned in a systematic and effective way.

He said that action plan was a milestone achievement of provincial government that would synergize efforts of human rights' protection.

He said that KP government is taking steps for protection of human rights especially of women adding data base system has been setup in human rights directorate that has been appreciated worldwide. He said that legislation aiming prevention of domestic violence would be completed very soon.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Minister Women Government

Recent Stories

State Secretary of Vatican Discharged From Hospita ..

3 minutes ago

One killed in encounter in Sukkur

3 minutes ago

Alhamra celebrates Int'l Tea Day

3 minutes ago

Germany Secured 48.6Mln Moderna Vaccine Doses - He ..

12 minutes ago

168,164 gas consumers get remedy through PCP

12 minutes ago

Bilawal salutes APS students on 6th martyrdom anni ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.