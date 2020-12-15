Govt introducing action plan to protect human rights

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sultan Muhammad Khan Tuesday said the provincial government was introducing Human Rights Action Plan to further enhance human rights protection system.

He was addressing the inauguration ceremony of Human Rights Action Plan as a Chief Guest which was was among others attended by Secretary Law and Human Rights Massod Ahmad.

The law minister said the human rights plan has been prepared by inviting inputs of stakeholders and responsibilities have been assigned to the authorities concerned in a systematic and effective way.

He said that action plan was a milestone achievement of provincial government that would synergize efforts of human rights' protection.

He said that KP government is taking steps for protection of human rights especially of women adding data base system has been setup in human rights directorate that has been appreciated worldwide. He said that legislation aiming prevention of domestic violence would be completed very soon.