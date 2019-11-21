Govt introducing holistic reforms in system of governance: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@imziishan)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing holistic reforms in the system of governance

In a meeting with Peter Limbourg, Director General, Deutsche Welle (DW), an international German broadcaster, she said the government welcomes investment and had a resolve to promote tourism sector to make it a key contributor to the economy .

"We would like international tourists to come and witness the immense potential of tourism besides enjoying rich and diverse culture of Pakistan", she stressed.

She said the present government firmly believed in freedom of expression and would continue to facilitate the growth of free and responsible media in the country.

"We appreciate the role of media as watchdog of the society and consider it sine quo non for strengthening democracy." She added that social media had emerged as one of the significant platform to express views and opinions and the government was contemplating to engage all stakeholders to make use of this vital tool to channelize the energy of youth in the right direction so that they could realize their full potential.

Dr Firdous said minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Pakistan opened Kartarpur Corridor which was indeed a manifestation of interfaith harmony.

She also apprised the visiting team of DW about the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailing grave risks for peace and security of the region.

She said innocent Kashmiris were under siege and had been locked down since last 110 days, adding there was complete media blackout and lack of medical facilities even for the elderly and children.

Peter Limbourg said they were happy to be in Pakistan. He appreciated the vision of current democratic dispensation for promoting the development of youth as an asset of the country.

He further highlighted various initiatives of his organization with regard to imparting training in the field of media.

The DW DG extended invitation to the special assistant to attend Global Media Forum in Germany.

The meeting was attended by Petra Schneider, Head of International Distribution, DW, Michael Karhausen, Head of DW-Academy Europe/Asia and Nadeem Wahid Siddiqui, DW Pakistan Office.

Saeed Javed, Director General, External Publicity Wing and other senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.