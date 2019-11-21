UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Introducing Holistic Reforms In System Of Governance: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:55 PM

Govt introducing holistic reforms in system of governance: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing holistic reforms in the system of governance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Thursday said the government under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing holistic reforms in the system of governance.

In a meeting with Peter Limbourg, Director General, Deutsche Welle (DW), an international German broadcaster, she said the government welcomes investment and had a resolve to promote tourism sector to make it a key contributor to the economy .

"We would like international tourists to come and witness the immense potential of tourism besides enjoying rich and diverse culture of Pakistan", she stressed.

She said the present government firmly believed in freedom of expression and would continue to facilitate the growth of free and responsible media in the country.

"We appreciate the role of media as watchdog of the society and consider it sine quo non for strengthening democracy." She added that social media had emerged as one of the significant platform to express views and opinions and the government was contemplating to engage all stakeholders to make use of this vital tool to channelize the energy of youth in the right direction so that they could realize their full potential.

Dr Firdous said minorities in Pakistan were enjoying equal rights as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.

Pakistan opened Kartarpur Corridor which was indeed a manifestation of interfaith harmony.

She also apprised the visiting team of DW about the current situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir entailing grave risks for peace and security of the region.

She said innocent Kashmiris were under siege and had been locked down since last 110 days, adding there was complete media blackout and lack of medical facilities even for the elderly and children.

Peter Limbourg said they were happy to be in Pakistan. He appreciated the vision of current democratic dispensation for promoting the development of youth as an asset of the country.

He further highlighted various initiatives of his organization with regard to imparting training in the field of media.

The DW DG extended invitation to the special assistant to attend Global Media Forum in Germany.

The meeting was attended by Petra Schneider, Head of International Distribution, DW, Michael Karhausen, Head of DW-Academy Europe/Asia and Nadeem Wahid Siddiqui, DW Pakistan Office.

Saeed Javed, Director General, External Publicity Wing and other senior officials of the ministry were also present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Democracy Social Media Firdous Ashiq Awan German Germany Jammu Media All Government Kartarpur Corridor

Recent Stories

Cloudy weather forecast expected in most parts of ..

1 minute ago

Seminar on "Application of modern business tools i ..

1 minute ago

Opposition members of Sindh Assembly call on Gover ..

1 minute ago

Two new offshore LNG terminals to be built at Port ..

1 minute ago

Opening Day Of 13th DTA Chief Of The Naval Staff A ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia Prime Minister praises referendum for new ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.