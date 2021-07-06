UrduPoint.com
Govt Introducing Holistic Reforms To Improve Governance, Service Delivery: Chief Minister

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 10:15 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government was working to rectify misdeeds of the past rulers by introducing holistic reforms to improve governance and service delivery

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the PTI government was working to rectify misdeeds of the past rulers by introducing holistic reforms to improve governance and service delivery.

In a statement, he said the PTI-led government inherited large throw-forward liabilities of Rs.1300 billion when it came into power in 2018.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said the past rulers also left behind 4000 incomplete schemes and cheques valuing Rs.56 billion were bounced due to lack of cash cover as the past rulers left drained out treasury.

Meanwhile, the past government took overdrafts of Rs.

41 billion, he maintained.

Giving the details, the CM said the past government, intentionally, left various schemes incomplete including the new Punjab Assembly building, Wazirabad Institute of Cardiology, Trimmu Thermal Power Project, Pakpattan Hydropower Project, Marala Hydropower Project, PKLI and Orange Line Metro Train etc.

The story of institutional decay during the 'decade of destruction' cannot be explained in words, he regretted.

The incumbent government was providing ample resources to every district to ensure composite development in different areas of the province, the CM concluded.

