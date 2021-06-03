Govt introducing large-scale reforms in media outlets to protect press freedom: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that PTI-led government is introducing a large-scale reforms in media houses to improve its performance, ensure job security of its workers and to protect freedom of the press

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib Thursday said that PTI-led government is introducing a large-scale reforms in media houses to improve its performance, ensure job security of its workers and to protect freedom of the press.

"Media regulatory authority is part of our agenda to introduce new media technologies and developed a state of the art effective mechanism", he said while speaking to a private news channel.

He further explained that no doubt PEMRA was fulfilling its obligations in an appropriate manner but there was an urgent need to develop a mechanism to check the workers' salaries on time and other related issues of journalists working class in various media organizations.

Minister said that government would not compromise on the issue of salaries of media workers, adding, government would improve the relations between the employers and media workers.

While stressing the need for digital advertisement policy and its monitoring, he said the country's digital media industry is rapidly growing and this policy will help improve the economy of Pakistan.

It will encourage the corporate sector to adopt digital media as an advertising medium.

He said government wants to digitize all its department to make things easier and government will set a criteria for the registration of YouTubers, Facebook, Whatsapp and other because it cannot simply give ads to them on the basis of the number of views on their content.

Minister said there was no any proper offices of YouTube whats app and other digital channels which should keep check and balance and run through a proper mechanism.

He said government would expand 'Media authority offices' to address outreach issues, adding, legislation in media to ensure mandatory payments to journalists in print and electronic media that will overcome the problem of delayed payments.