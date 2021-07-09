UrduPoint.com
Govt Introducing Long-term Policies To Resolve Public Issues On Permanent Basis: MNA Dehar

Fri 09th July 2021

Govt introducing long-term policies to resolve public issues on permanent basis: MNA Dehar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Threek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Malik Ahmad Hussain Dehar Thursday said the government was taking all possible steps for the welfare of people.

Talking to APP, he said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was introducing long-term policies to resolve the problems being faced by the people on permanent basis.

He said the PTI government, during its constitutional tenure, would take all necessary initiatives for the development and prosperity of the people and country.

More Stories From Pakistan

