Govt introducing reforms for transparency in electoral process: Farrukh Habib

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government was introducing reforms with objectives to ensure transparency in the electoral process as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government was introducing reforms with objectives to ensure transparency in the electoral process as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The incumbent government was ready to sit with the opposition parties for legislation on national important issues in larger national interest, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the opposition parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) were showing non-serious attitude in the legislation on several issues.

"We are intended to take opposition together for national cause to initiate debate on various issues in the Parliament excluding the national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) or relaxation in their corruption cases," he added.

He said the Parliament being a supreme forum was making legislation on E-Voting system to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis (OPs) to use their right of vote in the next general election. The overseas Pakistanis were playing key role in contributing and boosting the national economy, he added.

Farrukh Habib said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was divided in different groups as the whole nation was well informed about their nefarious politics.