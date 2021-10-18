Govt introducing reforms to prisons in Sindh, says CS

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government is introducing reforms for prisons of the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government is introducing reforms for prisons of the province.

He stated this while jointly chairing a meeting with Federal Ombudsman Syed Tahir Shahbaz on prison reforms at the Sindh Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Ombudsman Shoaib Siddiqui, Law Secretary, IGP Jails and other officials.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah said that the departments of education, health, social welfare, Stevta and civil society were working on the reforms, " Oversight Committees have also been formed under the prison reforms as well he added.

On the occasion, the officials of the Sindh Prison and Correction Service department briefed that a Prison Information Management System (PIMS) had been installed in the jails of the province, which would be formally launched on November 02 this year.

The CS said that the prison information management system would improve the monitoring and administrative matters of the jails.

The IG Prison said that vaccination of prisoners of the province had been started and new inmates were being tested and vaccinated for the coronavirus.

He said that more barracks were being set up in Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Malir Jails and some jails in the province were being upgraded to Central jails.

The federal ombudsman appreciated the efforts of the provincial government for the prison reforms.