Govt Introducing Revolutionary Steps To Ensure Safe Tourism: Hasaan Khawar

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2022 | 07:52 PM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson to the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Wednesday said the government was introducing revolutionary steps to provide safe tourism opportunities to future generations and keep incidents like Murree at bay

Addressing an awareness seminar on tourism at Govt College for Women Gulberg, he said that Pakistan and especially Punjab presented unique features in terms of tourism as compared to most of the tourist destinations around the world. However, it was unfortunate that our share in the tourism sector was only 0.1 percent when compared to the global market worth nine trillion Dollars.

"We are working to restore the confidence of tourists by removing the shortcomings of the tourism sector," he said. He maintained that in the past, TDCP was considered a symbol of high standards, adding that the PTI government was striving to restore that lost status.

Hasaan Khawar said that in order to promote tourism, the private sector was being mobilized and infrastructure was being improved, adding that promotion of tourism was the vision and mission of the present government.

In this regard, Kohsar Development Authority was also being set up to regulate hotels. He said that many new places like Kotli Sattian, Fort Monroe, Koh-e-Sulaiman, Soan Valley and sundry others were being set up for tourism in the province.

On the other hand, digital screens were also being installed on prominent points at roads to keep the tourists abreast of the weather conditions.

The SACM said that an integrated system of traffic monitoring was also being set up at tourist destinations.

New emergency rescue and relief centers were also being set up in Murree.

Hassan Khawar advised the participants of the seminar to inquire about the weather and traffic conditionsbefore leaving for tourism to avoid any untoward situation.

