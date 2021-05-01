Govt. introducing revolutionary steps to improve living standard of labourers

Director Labour Department Rana Jamshaid Farooq on Saturday said the Punjab government was concerned for the welfare of people and taking revolutionary steps to improve living standards of the labourers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Director Labour Department Rana Jamshaid Farooq on Saturday said the Punjab government was concerned for the welfare of people and taking revolutionary steps to improve living standards of the labourers.

Talking to APP here on Saturday in connection with the International Labour Day, the Director Labour Department stated that due to the prudent policies of the incumbent government, monthly wages of the labourer were enhance to Rs 20,000, adding, during the tenure of the government, wages of the labourers have been increased by 33 percent.

Similarly, thousands of residential units were also handed over to the labourers, besides that marriage grant has been doubled, he said.

The death grant was also improved from Rs 500,000 to 6,00,000. The government also provided relief of Rs 480 million to the labourers, the official said.

The government has also waived off the monthly contribution fund of Rs 40 keeping in view the difficulties of people.

Jamshaid also informed that the labourers were availing top quality treatment facilities at Social Security Hospitals.

He also added that the intelligent children of the labourers were also awarded with talent scholarship and over Rs seven billion had been earmarked to enable children of labourers to continue their education.

A system of online inspection have been introduced and it would surely facilitate the labourers, he further noted.