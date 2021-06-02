UrduPoint.com
Govt Investing Rs 600b To Develop Agriculture Sector: Cheema

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 11:26 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Wednesday said that the government is investing Rs 600 billion for the development of Agri sector with state of the art technology including modern instruments and increase in production

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minster on food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Wednesday said that the government is investing Rs 600 billion for the development of Agri sector with state of the art technology including modern instruments and increase in production.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the incumbent government had provided a real subsidy to the formers for the promotion and growth of agriculture sector.

To a question he said that the government had provided medium and small Kisan financial support development packages and was also taking steps to control the prices of fertilizers.

He said that the government was committed to boost and enhance the Agriculture research system for the growth and development of country.

Cheema underlined that bomber crops like rice, wheat, sugarcane had huge production in the country during the last three years.

President Kisan Ittehad Khalid Mehmood Khokar said that Agriculture Sector always supported the government during hard times like 9/11 incident and war on terror period.

Replying to a question, he said that the Prime Minister already had promised with Kisan Ittehad Council that the coming budget would be good for agri sector .

