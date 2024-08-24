Open Menu

Govt Invites Applications For Stipend Awards For Children Of Federal Govt Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2024 | 02:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2024) The Federal Government has invited applications for Stipend awards to the Children of Federal Government Employees for the Year 2024-25.

According to the notification issued by the Establishment Division, applications on the prescribed form are invited for Stipend awards to the children of serving, retired, and families of deceased federal government employees studying in various government educational institutions for the financial year 2024-25.

The Children of the employees of Pakistan Post Office, Pak Telecom Company Limited, Pakistan Railways, NADRA, MES, and Autonomous/semi-autonomous bodies.

Banks and Corporations and those paid out of defense estimates are not eligible.

The stipend will be awarded as detailed below,

Basic pay scale, BPS 1 to 22, Class of entitlement from 5th class to onward, and cost of from Rs 5 to Rs 10.

Cash awards for the children of federal government employees who have completed Hifz-e-Quran-e-Pak during the year 2023-24 up to the age of 20 years on 31-10-2024duly certified by the Auqaf department (Distt Khateeb).

Cash awards to the children of federal government employees who have obtained 80% or more marks in the last year's Board/University's final examination in Matric, F.A, /F.Sc

The prescribed application form along with detailed conditions of eligibility can be obtained from the following regional offices of the staff welfare organization and submitted up to 31-10-2024.

Interested candidates could contact with Chief Welfare offices in five regional offices including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The last date for the receipt of application forms (duly completed in all respects) in the regional offices concerned is 31-10-2024. Incomplete forms and those received after the due date will not be considered.

More Stories From Pakistan