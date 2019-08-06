Govt invites objections, suggestion on draft for KP Local Councils delimitation rules

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :The Local Government , Elections and Rural Development Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tuesday invited objection and suggestion on draft for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Local Councils Delimitation Rules.

A notification issued here said that the rules have been published on website www.lgkp.gov.pk for information of persons likely to be affected.

The people have been advised to send their objection and suggestion with regard to the bill Secretary Local Government, Elections and Rural Development Department within a period of ten days, from the date of publication of the notification.

Another notification of Law Department issued here said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Actions (in Aid of Civil Power) ordinance, 2019 and The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Razmak Cadet College Regulations (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019 have been published for general information.