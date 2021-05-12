UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Inviting Opposition For Bringing Electoral Reforms: Shahzad Akbar

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

Govt inviting opposition for bringing electoral reforms: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said the government was inviting the opposition again and again for bringing electoral reforms in order to make the election process transparent but opposition was not ready to sit with the treasury benches in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not register cases against the opposition.

He said Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was facing different cases and he was under trial, adding the present government was not in favour of letting the PML-N President to go to abroad.

The adviser said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and bail was just a timely relief for the accused person.

Replying to a question, he said the government had decided to shut the doors for all accused to go abroad for escaping the trial, adding, Hudaibiya Paper Mills case could also be reopened like other cases.

He said the government would not allow any type of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

23 minutes ago

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, Vice ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid al-Fitr greetings ..

9 hours ago

DIA assigns 471 mosques and musallas for Eid al-Fi ..

9 hours ago

Al Dhafra Grand Kingfish Championship for men and ..

10 hours ago

93,359 people vaccinated against corona in Faisala ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.