Govt inviting opposition for bringing electoral reforms: Shahzad Akbar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Interior and Accountability Barrister Shahzad Akbar Tuesday said the government was inviting the opposition again and again for bringing electoral reforms in order to make the election process transparent but opposition was not ready to sit with the treasury benches in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf did not register cases against the opposition.

He said Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was facing different cases and he was under trial, adding the present government was not in favour of letting the PML-N President to go to abroad.

The adviser said Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of Nawaz Sharif and bail was just a timely relief for the accused person.

Replying to a question, he said the government had decided to shut the doors for all accused to go abroad for escaping the trial, adding, Hudaibiya Paper Mills case could also be reopened like other cases.

He said the government would not allow any type of National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anybody.