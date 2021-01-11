UrduPoint.com
Govt ,IPPs Are Re-negotiating About Past Agreements: Farrukh

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary of Railways Farrukh habib on Sunday said the country had been facing loss of billions of rupee due to expensive agreements with the Independent Power Producers (IPPs) which had made during the previous governments.

Talking to ptv, he said the people were also facing problems regarding electricity supply and prices by such agreements of IPPs.

He said the present government was re- negotiating with IPPs for reviewing on their past agreements and the government had achieved some success in that regard, adding people would get relief and fruits soon of the positive renegotiation between the government and IPPs.

Farrukh Habib said the government was taking steps to improve the capacity of transmission lines system and it had spent rs 50 billion rupee in that regard.

He said the government was paying attention to install hydel power projects for producing cheap electricity and it had started hydel power projects which would be produced12,000 mega watt electricity.

There was dire need to maintain balance between production and transmission and the government was making efforts for the purpose, he added.

Replying to a question, he said investigations were underway about interruption of power supply across the country.

