Govt Is Committed To Provide Relief To People During Holy Ramzan: Malik Amin Aslam

Sat 17th April 2021

Govt is committed to provide relief to people during Holy Ramzan: Malik Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar are committed to providing relief to the people during the holy month

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar are committed to providing relief to the people during the holy month.

He expressed these views during a visit to Ramzan Bazaar, Ehsas Kafalat Center and Utility Store in Hassanabdal.

He was accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Hassanabdal Zonira Jalil, Malik Shamshir Aslam and other officers of Tehsil Administration. Malik Amin Aslam reviewed the measures taken for public welfare at Ramzan Bazaar, Utility Store and Ehsas Kafalat Center.

On this occasion, Malik Amin Aslam in his special statement said that in the light of the instructions of the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, billions of rupees are being subsidized in 19 essential items at 5,000 utility stores across the country.

A bag of flour is available for Rs. 800. The Punjab government has set up 313 Ramadan bazaars across the province in the light of the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Bazdar, in which a subsidy of Rs 7 billion is being given.

Special Climate Change Assistant Malik Amin Aslam directed the tehsil administration to ensure timely supply of food items in abundance in the utility stores and Ramadan Bazaar. Later, he also visited Pind Mehri village of Tehsil Hassanabdal.

