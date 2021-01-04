UrduPoint.com
Govt Is Committed To Resolve All Problems Faces By Masses: Syed Furakh Shah

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:35 PM

PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Furakh Shah on Monday has said that the Sindh government committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Furakh Shah on Monday has said that the Sindh government committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses.

Addressing in a gathering here at his residence, he said the provision of basic necessities, like water, electricity and gas had always been top priority of the government.

