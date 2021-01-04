Govt is committed to resolve all problems faces by masses: Syed Furakh Shah

PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Furakh Shah on Monday has said that the Sindh government committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :PPP Member of Provincial Assembly (MPA) Syed Furakh Shah on Monday has said that the Sindh government committed to resolve all the problems being faced by the masses.

Addressing in a gathering here at his residence, he said the provision of basic necessities, like water, electricity and gas had always been top priority of the government.