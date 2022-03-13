Govt is confident to defeat opposition on no-confidence motion: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was confident to defeat opposition on the matter of no-confidence motion as we have complete numbers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was in calm position but the opposition parties were scared about no-confidence move.

He said all the political allied parties were fully intact and they would support the government on no-trust move but the opposition was trying to create rift among them, adding opposition would not succeed in its objectives.

Replying to a question, he said although bringing vote of no-confidence was the constitutional right of the opposition parties but they would not succeed to topple the incumbent government.

Ali Zaidi said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was immature politician and people were not taking him as seriously, adding the Sindh government was failed to provide basic necessities to the people of the province till date.

He said holding meetings between the political parties was the part of democracy but the government was not afraid from this process.