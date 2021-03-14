Govt is determined to develop livestock sector to create more jobs: CS

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that Sindh government was determined to explore and exploit livestock and fisheries sectors to create more jobs and develop economy of the Province of Sindh and Pakistan.

He said that our society was agro based and livestock and fisheries sectors can play a vital role to boost our economy because we can earn a lot through export of meat, fish, dairy products etc.

This he said while addressing as chief guest to a technical seminar in Sindh Livestock Expo here at Hyderabad.

Mumtaz Ali Shah has said that the livestock sector was connected with the agriculture sector and this could be a game changer for our rural society because livestock sector itself has a lot of potential and it is an equivalent sector to agriculture and it should be given more importance, the budget allocated for this sector needs to be increased.

The entire team on the successful organization of the second Livestock Expo and said that the Livestock Expo has been more successful this year than last year, he added that farmers, investors and other stakeholders are gathered on one platform and working on how to develop this sector.