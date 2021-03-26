Govt is determined to make country a true welfare state: Ali Muhammad Khan

State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government was determined to make Pakistan a true welfare state. He said that the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in making Pakistan was remakable and exemplary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government was determined to make Pakistan a true welfare state. He said that the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in making Pakistan was remakable and exemplary. Pakistan will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine, he added while addressing at National Sufi Amn Conference organized by Afkar-e-Soufiya Trust here Friday.

The State Minister ruled out any possibility of recognizing Israel by Pakistan and said, the government has declared 'Khatm un Nabeen' mandatory and compulsary with the name of the Last Prophet (PBUH) in all educational and other institutions besides taking steps for making Arabic as compulsary language in all educational institutions of the country.

Other speakers on the occasion highlighted the remarkable role of Ulema and Mashaikh in Pakistan Movement under the leadership of Qaid-e-Azam Muhammad Al Jinnah to realize the dreams of Allama Muhammad Iqbal with reference to Banarus Sunni Conference led by Pir Jamaat Ali Shah in 1946.

They also expressed their resolve to remain always at forefronts in defending the odeological and geographical frontiers of the country.

Later in its resolution, the conference sought for the need of legislation at international level against blasphemy and establishment of Sufi University in the country. The conference also expressed solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Kashmir and Palestine.

The conference was addressed by Pir Sain Ghulam Muhammad Qadri Mehmoodi, Pir Sagheerul Hassan Shirazi, Pir Syed Shah Kamal, Allama Haseeb Ahmed Nazeeri, Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim Qadri,