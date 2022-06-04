Govt is engaged with IMF to put economy on right track: PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

Shehbaz Sharif says the next general election in the country will be held within fifteen months

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- June 4th, 2022) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the government is engaged with International Monetary Fund to put economy of the country on right track, which suffered hugely in last three years.

Shehbaz Sharif has also said that the next general election in the country will be held within fifteen months and meanwhile his goal would be to address the challenges of inflation and poverty.

He has expressed these words in an interview with Turkish state-television TRT.

The Prime Minister says his government, ahead of elections, would take short-term measures to address the problems faced by general public.

However, he said if the people bring his party to power in next election, a full-fledged development agenda would be launched to deal with issues such as unemployment and poverty.

The Prime Minister said the global skyrocketing prices of fuel compelled his government to increase the cost of oil and gas.

Replying to a question about Pak-Turk defence ties, he said Pakistan desires joint collaboration with Turkey in military projects and the recent launch of MILGEM warship was in line with the same vision.

Shehbaz Sharif also emphasized on a trilateral arrangement among China, Pakistan and Turkey to join the China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Referring to the issues of Kashmir and Palestine, the Prime Minister said Pakistan will continue to support the subjugated nations struggling for their rights.