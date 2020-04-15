Govt is fully aware financial problems of daily wagers: Commissioner Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Ahmed Mahesar on Wednesday has directed the officers to prepare lists of industrial labourers rendered jobless by the lockdown in the Sukkur division.

In a vedioconference meeting with the deputy commissioners and other concerned officers, the commissioner said that the government was fully aware of the financial problems being faced by daily wagers due to coronavirus and taking concrete measures to provide relief to them.

He mentioned that under the Prime Minister's Ehsaas Programme distribution of financial aid among deserving persons was underway in the province.