Govt is going to SC for holding open ballot election in Senate: Sheikh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said the Senate elections could be held in between February,12 to March,12 and the government was going to the Supreme Court (SC) regarding to hold open ballot election in the Senate.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Peoples Party had requested to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold bye elections on vacant seats.

The minister said the Prime Minister wanted to hold accountability of those who had looted the national wealth with ruthless, adding giving charge of the Federal Minister of Interior was reflecting that Prime Minister Imran Khan had trust and confidence on him.

Replying to a question, he said Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was came on personal enmity with PM Imran Khan now.