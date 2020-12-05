UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Is Making All Out Efforts To Protect Lives Of People From COVID-19: Faisal Vawda

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 11:32 PM

Govt is making all out efforts to protect lives of people from COVID-19: Faisal Vawda

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said the government was making its all out efforts to protect lives of the people from coronavirus but on the other hand opposition was intentionally pushing them in to danger by holding public gatherings during the deadly virus spreading in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Saturday said the government was making its all out efforts to protect lives of the people from coronavirus but on the other hand opposition was intentionally pushing them in to danger by holding public gatherings during the deadly virus spreading in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said opposition was using name of democracy for protecting their own interests but not in favour of the people.

He said those who had ruled the country from many decades advising to the government for development of the country but they had nothing done for the welfare of the people and prosperity of Pakistan during their governments.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif's narrative against the national institutions was crushed in between the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and he was facing criticism in the party in that regard, adding majority of PML-N members were not supporting Nawaz Sharif's anti Pakistan narrative and separating their way from him.

He said people were facing problems due to the previous governments policies and their corruption because PML-N and PPP both were responsible for all the problems of the country including inflation.

He urged that people must avoid to attend gatherings during this crucial time of coronavirus spreading and they should have to adopt all standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the COVID-19 effectively otherwise it could be spread at large scale in the country and would be out of control.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Democracy All From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Faisal Vawda Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sterling strikes as Man City sweep aside Fulham

3 minutes ago

Bottas takes pole position for Sakhir Grand Prix

3 minutes ago

Football: French Ligue 1 table

3 minutes ago

Campaigning winds up in Ghana ahead of Monday vote ..

3 minutes ago

Turkey's COVID-19 Death Toll Increases by Record 1 ..

6 minutes ago

Nicaragua sends rescue units to site of mine colla ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.