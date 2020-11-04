UrduPoint.com
Govt Is Making Efforts To Reduce Inflation: Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Govt is making efforts to reduce inflation: Usman Dar

ISLAMABAD, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Wednesday said the government was working to reduce inflation and facilitated the farmers of the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Dollar price had decreased during last few days due to prudent policies of the present government.

He said the incumbent government was making revolutionary changes to uplift various sectors for improving their performance and people would witness visible changes in different fields of life in coming few months.

The SAPM said drastic floods and locust were also causes of inflation in the country.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had destroyed the country and its institutions as well by adopting redundant policies and promoting nepotism, adding the opposition was criticizing on the government now but matter of fact was that they were responsible for all problems of the country.

Usman Dar said opposition was trying to create unrest in the country but they would not succeed to fulfill their desires.

He expressed hope that inflation and prices of routine commodities would be reduced soon.

